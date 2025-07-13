Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, July 13, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / NFL Spokesman Speaks Out About Quinshon Judkins’ Arrest

NFL Spokesman Speaks Out About Quinshon Judkins’ Arrest

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

NFL Spokesman Speaks Out About Quinshon Judkins’ Arrest
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns face an early offseason complication involving one of their newest additions.

Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins was arrested over the weekend on domestic violence charges.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Broward County officials confirmed the 21-year-old’s arrest on Saturday for alleged battery and domestic violence.

The misdemeanor charge stems from accusations of “touch or strike/battery/domestic violence.”

The situation has already drawn attention from league officials, who are monitoring the developing case.

“We are aware of the matter, but will decline further comment,” NFL Spokesman Brian McCarthy said, per Mary Kay Cabot.

Judkins spent Saturday night in jail without bond and was scheduled for a Sunday morning court appearance.

This represents a troubling early chapter for a player who carried high expectations entering professional football.

The timing compounds concerns for the Browns organization as they navigate another potential off-field issue.

The league’s Personal Conduct Policy typically defers punishment until criminal proceedings conclude.

During this interim period, the NFL could place Judkins on paid leave, particularly given the domestic violence allegations.

The NFL approaches these matters case by case, with public perception often influencing decisions.

Domestic violence charges tend to accelerate the NFL’s response timeline. When penalties eventually materialize, six-game suspensions typically serve as the baseline for domestic violence cases, though only after legal resolution.

NEXT:  Frustration Mounts Over Browns' Off-Field Troubles
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation