Frustration Mounts Over Browns’ Off-Field Troubles

The Cleveland Browns are once again all over the news, but not for good reasons.

Rookie RB Quinshon Judkins is facing domestic violence and battery charges, and he’s reportedly still in police custody in Florida.

This comes on the heels of Shedeur Sanders’ two speeding tickets after reportedly going 40 mph over the speed limit on the highway.

With that in mind, NFL analyst Nick Pedone put the Browns organization on blast.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, he called them out for allowing these types of things to keep happening:

“Even though these are just accusations, you never want to wake up to the news and see that your projected starting running back spent the night in jail in Florida. How do we keep ending up here? I’m talking about the Browns as an organization, where this kind of thing continues to happen. I get that there are incidents like this that have popped up around the NFL, but why does it feel like, more times than not, when these issues arise, they’re here? Our players, in our backyard? This is two offseasons in a row. How is that message being delivered, because evidently it’s not coming across very well. These guys get turned loose into the wild, and things continue to go bad,” Pedone said.

"How do we keep ending here? How is that message being delivered because evidently it's not coming across very well…" 🚨 @NickPedone12 with @RuiterWrongFAN reacting to the legal situation involving #Browns RB Quinshon Judkins 🏈⤵️ 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/IMRw3Kh3JF https://t.co/GchmTm8740 pic.twitter.com/tsZrBjledp — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 13, 2025

Of course, the Browns can’t be babysitters.

All players are grown men and are supposed to be responsible adults, and as such, they need to be in control and held accountable for their life choices.

Then again, perhaps the team needs to dig a little deeper regarding a player’s character and off-field issues before selecting them in the NFL Draft.

Granted, they’re not the first or only team in the league to struggle with these types of situations, and teams often overlook red flags when the players are talented enough.

But even if this is all a big misunderstanding, there has to be some sort of accountability.

The players are making millions to play football, and they need to think about their careers and face the consequences of their actions.

Hopefully, this won’t become a recurring trend, as this team doesn’t need this type of distraction when they’re trying to get back on track after a tough season.

