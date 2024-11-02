Nick Chubb Could Return To Pro Bowl Form Against Chargers

The Cleveland Browns are searching for their third win of the 2024 NFL regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers, hosting the AFC West squad tomorrow inside Huntington Bank Field.

For Cleveland to win back-to-back games for the first time this season, the Browns will need strong efforts across the field from every player.

That’s especially true of its offense after last week’s breakthrough performance against the Ravens.

The Browns finished the contest with 29 points and 401 total offensive yards, season highs for the team despite having backup quarterback Jameis Winston under center.

On Sunday, Cleveland could expect star running back Nick Chubb to return to his Pro Bowl form against the Chargers.

Two weeks ago, the Browns welcomed back Chubb after a year-long recovery from his MCL and ACL surgeries.

Chubb scored in his first outing against the Bengals, but he was limited as the Browns planned to ramp up his production.

Last week, he finished with more touches and yards – 16 carries for 52 yards – as the team looked to get him more involved with the offense.

Fans should expect Chubb’s ramp-up to continue on Sunday against the Chargers, a team that allowed Arizona running back James Conner 101 yards on 19 carries two weeks ago.

Los Angeles also surrendered 67 yards on 10 carries to New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara as he led the Saints running backs on the day.

Over the past two weeks, the Chargers have given up more than 5.75 yards per carry, a number that would have any offensive coordinator salivating for their star running back.

Heading into the bye, Chubb could post his best performance of the 2024 season yet against Los Angeles in a sign of better days to come for the 28-year-old star.

