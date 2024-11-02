3 Browns Who Need Big Performances On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns continue to have playoff aspirations despite the team’s 2-6 record, and the franchise needs a victory in tomorrow’s game with the Los Angeles Chargers to keep their momentum toward a repeat postseason run alive.

Cleveland will be looking for three players to produce in Sunday’s pivotal AFC matchup.

Jameis Winston

Was last weekend a fluke, or is this a taste of what’s to come?

Veteran quarterback Jameis Winston will look to answer that question Sunday against the Chargers.

In his first start since 2022, Winston completed 27 of his 41 pass attempts for 334 yards and three touchdowns, and he engineered his ninth fourth-quarter comeback of his career against the Ravens.

Cleveland needs him to be strong again on Sunday for the Browns to defeat Los Angeles.

Devin Bush

Cleveland’s injury report listed both Jordan Hicks and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah as unavailable for Sunday’s contest.

Those starting linebackers will be missed, but their absences will allow backups an opportunity to shine tomorrow.

For linebacker Devin Bush, it’s a chance to continue his career resurrection in Cleveland against a physical Chargers squad that wants to punish opponents on the ground.

Fans will hope Bush’s name is called early and often for making tackles against Los Angeles.

David Njoku

Last season, tight end David Njoku enjoyed his breakthrough season and earned his first Pro Bowl appearance with a monstrous finish to 2023.

Can he repeat that performance this season?

The Chargers are allowing more than 56 yards per contest to tight ends and nearly nine yards per completion.

New Orleans’ tight ends burned the Chargers for 69 yards last weekend, including a 48-yard performance by Juwan Johnson.

Njoku needs to have a similar performance to keep Los Angeles on their heels tomorrow.

