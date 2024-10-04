Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, October 4, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Nick Chubb Has A Special Message For Browns Fans

Nick Chubb Has A Special Message For Browns Fans

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 04: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas
(Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

 

Nick Chubb’s return to practice has injected a surge of optimism into the Cleveland Browns’ locker room.

The star running back’s presence on the field marks a significant milestone in his recovery journey, following a severe knee injury that sidelined him in Week 2 of the previous season.

After enduring two surgeries and an intensive rehabilitation process spanning over a year, Chubb is now focusing on rebuilding the strength in his knee.

While his 2024 debut remains uncertain, with this weekend’s game against the Commanders ruled out, Chubb is embracing every moment back on the practice field.

His return has not only energized his teammates but also sparked excitement among Browns fans.

In a heartfelt message to supporters, per News 5’s reporter Camryn Justice, Chubb expressed his deep appreciation for Cleveland.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “It means a lot. I love it here in Cleveland. I feel the love, the support from everyone everywhere I go anytime I’m out or anything. I love it here. It’s definitely motivation for me to get back out there for all the fans.”

The Browns have initiated a 21-day practice window for Chubb.

He has not set a specific date for his return, stating he’ll play when he feels fully prepared.

For now, Chubb’s presence alone provides a much-needed morale boost for the team, especially in light of their challenging 1-3 start to the season.

NEXT:  Josh Cribbs Says He's Disappointed In Dawand Jones' Performance
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Browns Offense Stands Alone With Unfortunate Stat

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Josh Cribbs Says He's Disappointed In Dawand Jones' Performance

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Makes Honest Admission About Trade Rumors

8 hours ago

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a defensive play against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Leroy Hoard Believes Defense Being Asked To Be 'Way Too Perfect'

8 hours ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Jack Conklin #78 after rushing for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns See 2 OL Return To Practice Thursday

9 hours ago

BEREA, OH - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill with Nick Chubb #24 during the Cleveland Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Nick Chubb Reveals His Return To Practice 'Felt Like A Dream'

11 hours ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jim Schwartz Sends Strong Message To Defensive Players

11 hours ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Nick Chubb Reveals His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson This Season

12 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Ken Dorsey Reveals His Thoughts On Getting David Njoku Back

12 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Kevin Stefanski head coach of the Cleveland Browns looks at his play sheet in the first quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Insider Reveals His Grade For Coaching Staff So Far This Season

12 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Defender Announces He Will Miss Rest Of Season

13 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Browns Insider Notes Troubling Trend With Penalties

14 hours ago

browns helmets CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 13: A Cleveland Browns equipment manager carries Browns helmets from the field following the National Football League game between the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns on October 13, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Browns Sign Veteran Running Back To Practice Squad

14 hours ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during an NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Bubba Ventrone Reveals Kevin Stefanski's 2-Word Message To Team

15 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals When Nick Chubb Could Play First Game

15 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kevin Stefanski Makes His Thoughts Clear About Possible Play-Caller Change

17 hours ago

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 26: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns smiles during the second quarter on the sidelines of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Nick Chubb Sends 3-Word Message Upon NFL Return

17 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on prior to the game at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Thoughts On Jerry Jeudy's Conditioning Comments

1 day ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns gestures before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Deshaun Watson Speaks Out About Davante Adams Trade Rumors

1 day ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns helps Deshaun Watson #4 up off the field in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Reggie Langhorne Sounds Off On Browns' Issues This Season

1 day ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Linebacker Devin Bush #30 of the Cleveland Browns is blocked during an NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Devin Bush Receives Impressive Grade From PFF In Week 4

1 day ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Believes Fans Are Losing Confidence In Amari Cooper

1 day ago

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 26: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns smiles during the second quarter on the sidelines of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Video Shows Nick Chubb Back At Practice For Browns

1 day ago

browns helmets

Browns Get Key Player Back At Practice Wednesday

1 day ago

Browns Nation