Josh Cribbs Says He’s Disappointed In Dawand Jones’ Performance

Dawand Jones faced a tough challenge during the Browns’ 20-16 loss to the Raiders.

The rookie right tackle’s performance drew criticism, particularly after a crucial missed assignment that potentially cost the team a touchdown.

Following the game, Jones approached Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston, shaking hands after a heated on-field moment.

This gesture demonstrated Jones’ willingness to take responsibility for his mistakes.

Former NFL player Josh Cribbs, however, was unimpressed with Jones’ performance.

On his podcast “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs,” he questioned whether the Browns should consider alternative options at right tackle.

“He did horrible, he graded out so bad.” Cribbs said, “You know it’s bad when Jameis Winston is getting in you and Deshaun Watson as well. Both of them were on the sidelines, ripping him. Every time he dropped back to throw the ball, it was pressure in his (Watson) face.”

Cribbs noted instances where Jones struggled to handle even single defenders, let alone multiple pass rushers.

The game’s turning point came with 1:34 left in the half.

Tyree Wilson managed to get past Jones, disrupting what seemed like a certain touchdown opportunity.

Watson, forced to scramble, overthrew Amari Cooper while taking a hit from Wilson.

This play was one of eleven times Watson was hit during the game, despite the absence of star defender Maxx Crosby.

Visibly frustrated, Watson confronted Jones about the missed block. Although Jones appeared dejected on the bench afterward, Watson later approached him to offer encouragement and calm the situation.

While it was undoubtedly a challenging day for Jones, the Browns will need to address these issues as they look to build on their sole Week 2 victory.

