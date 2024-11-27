Nick Chubb Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Beating Steelers

Fans would understand running back Nick Chubb if he was emotional in his team’s 24-19 upset of the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

Chubb was injured last season during a Week 2 contest against the Steelers.

The veteran running back did not show any unusual displays of emotion last Thursday as he played against the team that ended his season last year.

Analyst Fred Greetham gave the running back another opportunity to express his emotions about the memorable win – and his strong performance – during the team’s press conference on Wednesday.

To Chubb, beating the Steelers during his two-touchdown performance was like another game.

“Obviously, it felt good to get a win against a divisional opponent, but other than that, it was just a regular game. Happy to be back with the boys,” Chubb said.

#Browns Nick Chubb on the emotions of scoring 2 TDs against the Steelers, including the game winning score. pic.twitter.com/XJbnMW6d8t — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) November 27, 2024

The Pro Bowl running back finished with 59 rushing yards on 20 touches and two scores.

Cleveland controlled the game for much of the contest, extending their lead to 18-6 early in the fourth quarter.

But two turnovers on back-to-back possessions by quarterback Jameis Winston allowed the Steelers to take a 19-18 lead late in the fourth period.

Winston then led the Browns’ offense on a game-deciding drive, one where Chubb punched in the final score to beat Pittsburgh last week.

