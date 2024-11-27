Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, November 27, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Nick Chubb Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Beating Steelers

Nick Chubb Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Beating Steelers

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter in the game at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Fans would understand running back Nick Chubb if he was emotional in his team’s 24-19 upset of the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

Chubb was injured last season during a Week 2 contest against the Steelers.

The veteran running back did not show any unusual displays of emotion last Thursday as he played against the team that ended his season last year.

Analyst Fred Greetham gave the running back another opportunity to express his emotions about the memorable win – and his strong performance – during the team’s press conference on Wednesday.

To Chubb, beating the Steelers during his two-touchdown performance was like another game.

“Obviously, it felt good to get a win against a divisional opponent, but other than that, it was just a regular game. Happy to be back with the boys,” Chubb said.

The Pro Bowl running back finished with 59 rushing yards on 20 touches and two scores.

Cleveland controlled the game for much of the contest, extending their lead to 18-6 early in the fourth quarter.

But two turnovers on back-to-back possessions by quarterback Jameis Winston allowed the Steelers to take a 19-18 lead late in the fourth period.

Winston then led the Browns’ offense on a game-deciding drive, one where Chubb punched in the final score to beat Pittsburgh last week.

NEXT:  Kevin Stefanski Sends Clear Message About Myles Garrett After Big Performance
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation