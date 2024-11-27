Browns Nation

Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Kevin Stefanski Sends Clear Message About Myles Garrett After Big Performance

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to fans after the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett had a dominant performance in the team’s recent 24-19 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He set the tone in the first half by sacking Russell Wilson three times to give him at least 10 sacks for the seventh consecutive season.

Garrett now has ten sacks and three forced fumbles in the year despite fighting through multiple injuries.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski recently sent a clear message about his star sack artist after his big performance.

While speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Stefanski said he feels Garrett deserves Defensive Player of the Year votes once again, noting, “What he’s able to accomplish with the amount of attention he gets…running out of superlatives.”

Garrett is getting even more attention now that the team has traded edge rusher Za’Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions at the trade deadline, and the team doesn’t have another player on the roster with more than three sacks on the season.

Garrett just did that in one half, so it’s no wonder he commands so much attention from opposing offenses.

There haven’t been many bright spots for the Browns this season, and the early-season reports of Garrett fighting through multiple injuries set the stage for what could have been a completely lost year for him and the team.

However, it is admirable to see him fight his ailments and still perform his typical production.

Many players would shut it down and get ready for next year, but the Browns are fortunate they have one of the greats on their roster.

Browns Nation