Nick Chubb Was Breaking Tackles Nonstop In Carolina

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb didn’t get much love from his peers during the offseason.

Last year, he was number 26 on the league’s Top 100 Players List for 2021.

Before the current season, he fell to the 33rd spot in the same list.

Perhaps his opponents will respect him more after his dominating season opener against the Carolina Panthers.

The former Georgia standout could be on his way to another 1,000-yard season if he can sustain his Week 1 performance.

Chubb finished the game with 22 carries for 141 yards.

While he did not score a touchdown versus Carolina, his 6.4 yards per carry helped move the chains.

Eventually, his backfield partner, Kareem Hunt, scored a rushing and a receiving touchdown.

But aside from collecting yards on the ground, Chubb was as slick as they come because the Panthers had difficulty stopping him.

PFF Fantasy Football shared, “Nick Chubb: 11 missed tackles forced on runs. Most among all players in Week 1 so far.”

Aside from Chubb’s innate talent, the Browns’ offensive line also deserves credit for providing gaps for him to operate.

Chubb Will Have To Carry The Browns Offense

The Browns are in good hands if Chubb continues to perform at this level.

Getting his first Associated Press All-Pro nod is also possible.

However, it would be better for Cleveland if Jacoby Brissett also puts up a solid game.

He finished with 18 completions out of 34 attempts for 147 yards and a touchdown.

Brissett still has ten games to improve on his opening weekend performance, and doing so will boost the team’s chances of getting a playoff spot.

If he continues to struggle, Chubb will have to carry the team on his shoulders.