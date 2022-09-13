The Browns Have An Exciting New Midfield Logo

The Cleveland Browns won their season opener against the Carolina Panthers, who started their former quarterback, Baker Mayfield.

The team would like to continue their good fortune by changing the midfield logo at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Traffic reporter Patty Harken tweeted a photo wherein the Browns replaced their logo from their helmet with the iconic Brownie the Elf.

He is one of the team’s mascots, but not as often used as Chomps and Swagger.

However, Brownies’ history dates back to old folklore wherein the people of Northern England believed they lived in their homes and helped in household chores if given goodies to eat.

Eventually, Palmer Cox drew what a brownie might look like and used it in advertising, especially for Kodak.

How The Browns Embraced Brownie The Elf

In the late 1940s, Browns owner Arthur McBride looked for ways to make his team more marketable and recognizable.

He chose Brownie the Elf as the team’s new face after carefully considering several submissions.

The team’s mascot made his first appearance in a newspaper ticket ad for the Browns’ 1946 opener against the Miami Seahawks at Cleveland Municipal Stadium.

Brownie’s original look stayed the same until 1950, when revisions were made.

The second edition lasted until 1969, and they also had alternate versions of him like the orange elf and the halfback elf.

Brownie the Elf became prominent again in 1999 when the Browns had their second iteration.

The Browns hope Brownie the Elf will bring good fortune in Week 2 when they face the New York Jets at home.