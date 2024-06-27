Nick Chubb’s Return Date Could Determine RB Room Cuts

Browns GM Andrew Berry recently told the NFL Network’s “The Insiders” hosts that the moment Cleveland’s organization looks forward to the first “home” game running back Nick Chubb can run out of the tunnel and play football again.

Rumors have run rampant since that interview that Berry tipped his hand and revealed Chubb’s timetable to return.

While not publically known, some individuals believe the interview teased a September return as the Browns host the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during the month.

Knowing when Chubb can return to the field will help analysts gauge how many running backs the Browns could cut for their 53-man regular season roster.

Including Chubb, Cleveland currently has seven running backs rostered as the team heads toward its training camp next month.

The Browns will not carry a six-man running back committee on their final roster, meaning at least two athletes could be cut heading into the regular season.

Most indications suggest Jerome Ford’s performance last year and offseason progress this year have secured his spot as the backup to Chubb and the presumed starter until the veteran returns.

During the offseason, Cleveland signed Nyheim Hines, and analysts predict he will work as a third-down back and special teams kick returner in 2024.

The Browns also signed D’Onta Foreman, a bruising 235-pound runner who will earn short-yardage carries until Chubb returns.

That leaves Aidan Robbins, John Kelly Jr., and Pierre Strong Jr. as individuals facing the chopping block this August.

If Cleveland keeps one or two of these running backs after training camp, Browns fans should expect Chubb’s return date to be later in the season.

However, if the Browns cut potentially three running backs, Cleveland is clearing the way for Chubb to make his debut earlier.

