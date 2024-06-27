Analyst Teases Dawand Jones Will Start Over 1 Veteran OL

The Cleveland Browns’ battle with injuries in 2023 has been well-documented as more than a dozen athletes suffered prolonged stays on the sidelines recuperating from setbacks suffered on the field.

Few spots were more hindered than the offensive tackle position as three athletes – Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills, and Dawand Jones – suffered season-ending knee issues throughout the season.

When all three starters from last season are healthy, the Browns will have a decision to make as to which two athletes will become the starters this season.

In a recent “Sports 4 CLE” Podcast, analyst Mary Kay Cabot suggested that Dawand Jones will beat out veteran Jack Conklin to start the season.

“If they are all healthy in the early going, I think they’ll stick with Jed (Wills) and Dawand, and see how those guys do,” Cabot said.

Before suffering his knee injury, Jones had started nine games as a rookie in place of Conklin last season.

Naming Jones as a starter could mean the Browns are potentially ready to move on from Conklin as the tackle will turn 30 later this summer.

Cabot said that Conklin had dual surgery on torn ACL and MCL ligaments, and the analyst believes the veteran tackle needs more time to recover from these issues.

Neither Conklin nor Wills have participated in offseason practices yet while Jones participated in the team’s mandatory veteran minicamp.

Conklin signed a four-year, $60 million contract that runs through 2026, but the Browns have a potential out after the 2025 season.

Wills is playing the final season of his original contract and would be due an extension to remain with the Browns beyond 2024.

