Andrew Berry Identifies 1 Moment Browns Are Looking Forward To This Season

With the Browns taking an extended break before the start of their training camp next month, Cleveland GM Andrew Berry took time away from his job to discuss the state of his team.

On the NFL Network’s “The Insiders” program on Monday, Berry was asked about the team’s decision to restructure Nick Chubb’s contract and his appreciation for the veteran running back.

NFL analyst Ian Rapoport shared on Twitter Berry’s message about Chubb, noting that Berry identified one moment the team is most excited to see this season.

“One of the moments that we’re all most looking forward to is the first time he (Chubb) runs out of that home tunnel for his debut of the 2024 season,” Berry said.

Berry said that Chubb was an outstanding individual and athlete, calling him the “heartbeat and pulse of our team.”

The GM said that once Chubb was injured in Week 2, the team immediately decided to make sure that was not the last impression the running back would leave Browns’ fans with after his strong Cleveland career.

Berry noted that his respect level had grown after watching Chubb working out constantly during the season and the offseason to return to the field this year.

Chubb agreed to a restructured contract for 2024, changing his pay from significant guaranteed money to a more incentive-laden deal this season.

The Browns signed running backs Nyheim Hines and D’Onta Foreman this offseason, giving Cleveland some backups until Chubb can return to the field.

Jerome Ford is the presumed top running back until Chubb returns.

