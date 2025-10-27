Official Diagnosis Announced About Carson Schwesinger’s Injury

The Cleveland Browns lost much more than a game in Week 8.

Star rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger suffered an injury against the New England Patriots, and a diagnosis has been revealed.

“Testing confirmed a high-ankle sprain for Browns rookie LB Carson Schwesinger, per source. Schwesinger leads Cleveland in tackles with 64,” Jeremy Fowler wrote on X.

Schwesinger left the game in the second half and didn’t return.

A second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Schwesinger was making a strong case to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

He’s drawn comparisons to Carolina Panthers legend Luke Kuechly, and his energy has been contagious for coordinator Jim Schwartz’s defense.

Unfortunately, he’s now looking at several weeks on the sidelines.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb sustained a similar injury in Week 3, and he was off the field until Week 7.

That’s not to say that Schwesinger will miss the same number of games, but it gives fans a baseline and some context to know what to expect.

The Browns are likely already out of playoff contention, though their schedule looks to get much easier after their Week 9 bye.

The shortcomings on offense are too big to ignore, and quarterback Dillon Gabriel might not have what it takes to lead this franchise going forward.

In addition, star rookie running back Quinshon Judkins sustained a shoulder injury against the Patriots, and the team won’t stand much of a chance of moving the ball if he’s not on the field after the bye.

