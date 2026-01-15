One Big Coaching Name Is No Longer Available For Browns

The Cleveland Browns’ pursuit of John Harbaugh is officially over.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Harbaugh and the New York Giants are in the process of finalizing an agreement that will make him the franchise’s next head coach. While the deal is not yet signed and contract numbers are still being negotiated, multiple sources told ESPN that both sides expect it to be completed barring a late setback.

“John Harbaugh and the Giants are working to finalize an agreement to make him New York’s next head coach and, barring a setback, a deal is expected, multiple sources tell ESPN. The deal is not final and contract numbers still are being negotiated. “There still is a lot to work through,” one source said. But barring any setbacks, Harbaugh is ready to accept the Giants’ deal and the Giants are expected to hire him as soon as possible, per sources,” Schefter wrote.

For the Browns, this confirms what had been increasingly obvious over the past several days. While Harbaugh’s name stayed connected to the Browns throughout the search, momentum never truly shifted in their direction. Reports consistently indicated that New York and Atlanta were ahead in the race, with Cleveland more of a late-stage possibility than a frontrunner.

The Giants ultimately won out.

It is not hard to see why. New York offered Harbaugh a QB in Jaxson Dart and the opportunity to shape a roster that is still early in a rebuild. For a coach with his résumé, that type of situation carries obvious appeal.

Harbaugh leaves Baltimore after nearly two decades as one of the most respected head coaches in the league. He won a Super Bowl, posted 193 regular-season victories, and consistently kept the Ravens competitive in one of the NFL’s toughest divisions.

For the Browns, it marks another pivot point in a coaching search that has already included a wide range of candidates.

The Browns have interviewed or requested interviews with offensive minds, defensive coordinators, veteran head coaches, and rising assistants. Mike McDaniel, Jim Schwartz, Grant Udinski, Chris Shula, and several others have been linked to the job in recent days. The organization has made it clear that they are casting a wide net.

The Browns now turn fully to the next phase of their search, knowing one of the biggest prizes on the market has chosen another path.

