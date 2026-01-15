Browns Legend Reveals Key To Attracting Next Head Coach

The Cleveland Browns are on the hunt for their newest head coach. Unfortunately for them, so is over 25 percent of the league, as there are nine vacancies.

The Kevin Stefanski era is over, and Browns fans are looking for the new coach, whoever they are, to be someone who can truly transform the franchise. While they might not have a top-tier quarterback or an offense that other teams with vacancies possess, they do have some intriguing characteristics at their disposal. Hanford Dixon mentioned as much in a recent segment of “The Top Dawgs Show,” outlining the top two things he’d use to woo prospective candidates.

“Money and defense, that’s my pitch,” Dixon said.

The two most important things to woo a coach? #DawgPounds "Money and defense, that's my pitch." – @HanfordDixon29 pic.twitter.com/JMWloe9CYs — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) January 15, 2026

While the Browns’ offense was forgettable in 2025, their defense was no joke. Myles Garrett, of course, was the leader of the pack during his record-setting season, but he wasn’t the only contributor.

The Browns have several young, up-and-coming athletes on the defensive side of the ball that should be intriguing, at the very least, for head coaching candidates. Having a strong defense is a big piece of the puzzle, and the Browns might not have it all together on that side of the ball, but they have a lot going for them.

It will be interesting to see where some of the top coaching candidates go, especially if the Green Bay Packers part with Matt LeFleur, which is still up in the air. The Browns might not be the best option on paper, but a top-tier option could be interested in what this team has to offer.

It’s a risk, but turning the Browns around would be a monumental moment and achievement for any coach who decides they’re up to the task. Stefanski had his moments, including leading them to the playoffs twice, but he couldn’t sustain success with the organization.

It’s increasingly difficult for head coaches to maintain their roles for over five seasons, but with any luck, the Browns’ new coach will prove to be a winner for them for the foreseeable future.

