One Browns Rookie Keeps Standing Out Every Week

The Cleveland Browns couldn’t close out the deal on Sunday. Despite being 10.5-point underdogs, they made it a close game against the Buffalo Bills and almost pulled off the upset.

Notably, plenty of that had to do with Carson Schwesinger. The rookie linebacker out of UCLA was all over the field on defense again.

That’s why Jim Wyman of Pro Football Focus tipped his hat to him. Once again, he was one of the bright spots for Jim Schwartz’s unit.

“Schwesinger continues his hot streak of big games, as Sunday was his fourth consecutive matchup with a PFF grade of at least 70.0 — and fifth straight with a PFF run-defense grade that high. He also recorded his second career sack, as the Browns nearly pulled off the upset over the Bills,” Wyman wrote.

Schwesinger should be the runaway candidate to win the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award. At this point, it shouldn’t even be close.

The first pick of the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft has been even better than advertised. He has excelled against the run, but he has also been a factor in pass coverage.

Schwesinger has drawn comparisons to former Carolina Panthers star Luke Kuechly, as they have similar body types.

The Browns can trust him to be their defensive quarterback for years to come. He’s a born leader, and the only thing more impressive than his instincts is his work ethic.

Of course, it’s still way too early to tell how his career will turn out.

But, given the way he’s performed and his determination to keep getting better, he should be one of this team’s defensive anchors for many more years to come.

