There Is One Holiday Wish All Browns Fans Can Agree On

The Cleveland Browns aren’t going to make the playoffs this season. However, that doesn’t mean that the fans want the team to waive the white flag.

As much as the Browns would probably benefit more from losing out and getting the No. 1 pick, they have two games against divisional rivals to close out the season. As such, the fans still want to win those games.

At least, that’s the case with Nick Paulus.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland, he said that watching Shedeur Sanders be great and beat the Pittsburgh Steelers would make a perfect holiday.

“My holiday wish would be for Shedeur to look amazing and the Browns win on Sunday,” Paulus said.

.@NickPaulus’ holiday wish for the Cleveland Browns: Shedeur looks amazing Sunday and the Browns beat the Steelers. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/YTEUUZRdG7 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 24, 2025

Truth be told, that’s all a Browns fan could ask for at this point. It isn’t just about beating the Steelers, but more about finding a franchise quarterback once and for all.

Shedeur Sanders has shown flashes of strong play in his rookie season. He’s also struggled like most rookies, and he clearly has plenty of work to do, especially in terms of getting rid of the football, but there’s still some potential there.

Having Sanders prove that he can be the guy, even if for a season, would allow the Browns to rebuild the offense around him in the offseason. Even if they later replace him, it would probably be a better and more productive approach to building the roster.

At the end of the day, the players will always try to compete.

They’re not going to throw in the towel and help their team draft their potential replacements.

