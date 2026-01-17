One Name Is Picking Up Serious Steam In Browns Coaching Search

The Cleveland Browns are still working through the early stages of their head coaching search as they aim to fill the big shoes left behind by two-time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski. Cleveland is looking for a new coach after Stefanski’s up-and-down six-year tenure that saw the end of the franchise’s decades-long playoff victory drought, and so far, a lot of exciting names have been interviewed.

The Browns are leaving no stone unturned in this search, exploring both internal and external solutions with the hope of righting this ship and getting back to the playoffs. There haven’t been a lot of updates on how any of the interviews have gone, but one of the first leaks about who could be in the lead recently found its way around the rumor mill.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo believes he has an idea of which candidate could be in the lead at this point. He took to X to point out that the buzz around defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is “huge.”

“Schwartz buzz huge. But let’s see.”

Recent reports indicate that Schwartz has earned a second interview, while offensive coordinator Tommy Rees hasn’t received a second interview and may be out of the running. The team has also met with intriguing names such as Mike McDaniel, Dan Pitcher, Aden Durde, and others, but there’s no word yet on whether any of them will receive second interviews.

Schwartz and Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken are the only names confirmed to have a second meeting for the Browns’ job, while coincidentally, Schwartz has also interviewed for Baltimore’s head coaching gig. The Browns also have a few more interviews scheduled for the coming week with some coordinators from playoff teams, including Jesse Minter, Nate Scheelhaase, and Grant Udinski.

Schwartz hasn’t been a head coach since he went 29-51 as the Detroit Lions’ coach from 2009-13. During his time in Cleveland, he has led some of the best defenses in the league, and it wouldn’t be shocking if he made a good enough impression to succeed Stefanski.

