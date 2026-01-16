Browns Are Interviewing 2 Coaching Candidates Today

The Cleveland Browns are in hot pursuit of a new head coach, and their hunt for someone to replace Kevin Stefanski isn’t slowing down. While some people may be preparing for a nice, relaxing weekend, the Browns are making plans and having interviews.

On Friday, the Browns will be interviewing both Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as well as Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase.

“The Browns are interviewing Jesse Minter and Nate Scheelhaase for their HC position today. Would you approve if either got the job?” ESPN Cleveland posted on X.

The Browns are interviewing Jesse Minter and Nate Scheelhaase for their HC position today. Would you approve if either got the job? pic.twitter.com/7RM7raWyVI — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 16, 2026

Minter has had a very busy week and has already sat down with a number of teams. He has had interviews with the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, and the Tennessee Titans.

He is obviously a very popular guy and has been non-stop busy since the Chargers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Patriots. That means that if the Browns end up loving what they hear from him, they will have to fight hard to acquire him.

Even if he doesn’t get a job with the Browns, it sounds like Minter could be on his way to his first HC position soon.

Then there is Scheelhaase, the 35-year-old talent from the Rams who has also been generating a lot of buzz on the coaching market lately. His work alongside Sean McVay has gained a lot of attention, and there are many analysts who feel he is ready for the big job, either with the Browns or another team.

Some people believe that these two candidates are too young and inexperienced to take on the head coaching position, while others feel they could be the next big thing in the league if given the chance.

The Browns are looking for a bright offensive mind, and Minter and Scheelhaase come with that. However, are they really ready to take the leap and lead a team? This is what these interviews will determine. Following their conversations with Minter and Scheelhaase, the Browns will continue their head coach search.

They will reportedly have another interview with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz later in the weekend.

NEXT:

Browns Coordinator Set For Second Interview