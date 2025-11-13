Overlooked Browns Defender Is Rounding Into Form

The Cleveland Browns’ offense is a work in progress, so to speak. The defense, on the other hand, is an established force.

Coordinator Jim Schwartz has everybody firing on all cylinders. Even players who struggled somewhere else seem to be reaching their top level with Cleveland.

One overlooked Browns defender is finally rounding into form, as linebacker Devin Bush is playing the best football of his career.

Looks like the lightbulb turned on for Devin Bush with Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/4JhbBk0OQ4 — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 12, 2025

Devin Bush Emerging As A Key Piece In Jim Schwartz’s Dominant Defense

After five NFL seasons, Bush arrived in Cleveland in 2024 as a rotational piece and was re-signed before the start of the 2025 season. With Jordan Hicks suddenly retiring before the start of the year, he was thrust into a bigger role. So far, he hasn’t disappointed.

It’s hard to tell how good the Browns’ defense is by looking at the team’s record. Unfortunately, they have one of the worst offenses in the game, and they get virtually nothing from their special teams. It’s impossible to win many games that way.

The Browns aren’t likely to make the playoffs this season. They will most likely approach the rest of this campaign as a developmental one.

As such, young potential free agents like Bush have to take the rest of the season as an opportunity to impress and prove that they should be a part of this team’s future. Even if Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah returns from his career-threatening neck injury next season, Bush has arguably done more than enough to keep a prominent role.

His excellent play has quietly stabilized the middle of the defense, giving the Browns something to build on heading into 2026. Bush could turn what was once viewed as a short-term signing into a long-term contract and become a part of the defensive core in Cleveland for years to come.

