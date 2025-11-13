Shedeur Sanders Shows Off New Tattoo

Shedeur Sanders is still waiting to get his first opportunity to start for the Cleveland Browns. In the meantime, the rookie quarterback was up to something else.

As shown by ‘Well Off Media’ on YouTube, Shedeur got his first tattoo on camera. It is a dollar sign on his left (non-throwing) hand.

His brother, Shilo Sanders, mocked him by stating that their father, NFL legend Deion Sanders, wouldn’t have him as high on the “son rankings” anymore. He jokingly said that their dad didn’t raise him that way.

Shedeur Sanders Is Waiting For His Chance

On a more serious note, Browns fans have been urging the team to give Shedeur Sanders a chance to play. Even though he looked overwhelmed in the preseason, the Browns’ offense is in desperate need of a shakeup.

The Colorado product might not be the most athletic player or have the strongest arm, but he did hold a record for the best completion percentage in college football history. After watching fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel miss wide-open receivers several times in his five starts, fans may have had enough.

Even so, head coach Kevin Stefanski doesn’t sound even slightly inclined to give Shedeur Sanders a chance right now. It’s reached a point where he won’t even answer questions about it.

It’s become evident that Gabriel isn’t a long-term — or even a short-term — answer at quarterback. Even if Shedeur Sanders isn’t ready or may not have the highest upside, it’s hard to believe he can’t do better than what Gabriel has shown.

Even on plays where the offensive line gives him time to throw, his timing has been off, leading to stalled drives and missed scoring opportunities. Turnovers have also been a concern, with several bad interceptions putting the offense in difficult positions

