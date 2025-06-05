Analyst Turns Heads With Bold Shedeur Sanders Prediction

The Cleveland Browns have to make a big decision.

They have four potential starting quarterbacks, but it’s highly unlikely that they will carry all of them on their 53-man roster.

More importantly, only one of them can be their starter.

And while Shedeur Sanders seemingly entered OTAs as the odd man out and the last one in the pecking order, he’s reportedly climbed his way up the ladder.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Aaron Goldhammer went as far as to say that Sanders hasn’t only proven to be much better than NFL scouts thought, but he also predicted that he would be the starter come Week 1:

“I have come to a realization, by the time we get to September, I think there’s a way Shedeur Sanders starts the first game. Now that I’ve seen some videos, talked to a bunch of people at multiple practices, I think Shedeur Sanders was the best quarterback out there yesterday. I think, now, Shedeur is putting the draft slide behind him and showing why Mel Kiper thought he was the best quarterback in this draft,” Goldhammer said.

Sanders has been putting in the work since the Browns took him with the No. 144 pick.

He’s taken it upon himself to turn the narrative around, focusing on football only, shutting down the outside noise, being a part of the community, and getting the work done.

He’s not the most talented or athletic quarterback by any means, but his accuracy and decision-making have always been above-average.

The Browns’ quarterback room is one of the least impressive in the league, and while they have four potential starters, that doesn’t mean any of them are a high-end option.

As such, the door is wide open for Sanders to prove the doubters wrong and get the nod.

And judging by the way he’s performed during OTAs, his competition, and all the media and fan hype that come with him, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him under center to start the season.

