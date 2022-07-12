Panthers GM comments On “Adult In The Room” Comment About Mayfield

Among the events that potentially ended Baker Mayfield‘s tenure with the Cleveland Browns were his injury, Odell Beckham Sr.’s video, and the infamous comment about the Browns wanting an “adult in the room”.

At Mayfield’s introductory press conference on Tuesday, Carolina Panthers GM Scott Fitterer was asked about the latter comment.

His response may surprise you.

March 2022: The Original “Adult In The Room” Comment

Chris Morentson’s comment, with no sources, cited or mentioned, was aired just days before the Deshaun Watson trade occurred on March 18.

Presumably, that was leaked information from inside the Browns organization, but we will never know for sure.

Regardless, it continued to shed a negative light on Mayfield that hovered over him from the time he hurt his shoulder in Week 2.

July 2022: Fitterer’s Response

Fitterer was not fazed by the question and provided an answer that indicates the Panthers have plenty of confidence in Mayfield.

He said:

“A lot of people went to bat for Baker (in Carolina’s research) … we’re very comfortable with Baker.”

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer was asked about a #Browns source, per @mortreport, saying back in March that they wanted an "adult in the room" at QB. Fitterer: "A lot of people went to bat for Baker (in Carolina's research) … we're very comfortable with Baker." — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) July 12, 2022

We will probably never know who said what or how this entire situation got to a breaking point during the course of last season, but at least all the parties involved are starting anew elsewhere.

A Fresh Start For Baker

Mayfield appeared relaxed and excited about his fresh start in Carolina.

He talked about the familiar faces that he knows from his college and pro years including Christian McCaffrey, Sam Darnold, and Rashard Higgins.

Mayfield will be competing for the job though he and Darnold are friendly.

He also reflected on his time in Cleveland.

#Panthers QB Baker Mayfield said there's "no animosity towards Cleveland." "It's a good football town that gave me the first four years of my career and thanks to them for those trials, tribulations, all the challenges—a lot to learn from and look back on and reflect." #Browns — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 12, 2022

He said:

“It’s a good football town that gave me the first four years of my career and thanks to them for those trials, tribulations, all the challenges—a lot to learn from and look back on and reflect.”

Mayfield was asked if he was shocked by the Browns’ offseason happenings, and he admitted that he was but called it “a test of adversity.”

#Panthers QB Baker Mayfield said he was "shocked" by the way the offseason played out with the #Browns. "You roll with the punches and you got to move forward. This is a test of adversity and how I'm gonna handle it and how I can move forward and be the best teammate possible." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 12, 2022

6 Will Wear 6

Contrary to earlier rumors/reports that indicated Mayfield may not work a deal with Panthers punter Johnny Hekker to get number 6, he actually decided to go this route.

Baker Mayfield says he has gotten No. 6 from Johnny Hekker. #numbernews — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 12, 2022

Mayfield’s number 6 will now be a Carolina fixture.