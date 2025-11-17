Pat McAfee Drops His Honest Take About The Browns

The Cleveland Browns couldn’t hold on to defeat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. However, it wasn’t because of their defense.

The unit was lights out against Lamar Jackson, proving its status as one of the finest in the NFL. With that in mind, pundit Pat McAfee revealed his honest thoughts about the Browns’ defense.

“I don’t know how I forgot about the Cleveland defense in Cleveland. That’s always gonna be a tough aht regardless of how a** their record is,” McAfee wrote on X.

I don’t know how I forgot about the Cleveland defense IN Cleveland That’s always gonna be a TOUGH aht regardless of how ass their record is — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 16, 2025

Quarterback Woes Leave Browns’ Future In Question

Though the Browns allowed 351 total yards, it was the first time in his NFL career that Jackson had at least two interceptions and zero passing touchdowns, and he finished the game with a passer rating of 47.6.

Cleveland also had five sacks for a loss of 26 yards, with Myles Garrett logging four, and held an explosive team to 10 points through three quarters.

The problem, however, is that the Browns’ offense only managed to get 10 first downs. It was 2-for-14 on third down and had 187 total yards of offense, six punts, and one interception. It doesn’t matter how good a defense a team has; that’s not good enough to win.

This has been a recurring issue for years now. Plus, after watching Shedeur Sanders somehow look even more lost than Dillon Gabriel, it’s become painfully evident that the quarterback of the future isn’t on their current roster.

The Browns’ current offensive talent leaves a lot to be desired, especially at WR. With two first-round picks in the upcoming NFL draft, the Browns would be best served to spend at least one of those picks on a playmaker. Although it would also be understandable if they packaged both of those picks at a chance to land a QB prospect like Fernando Mendoza.

NEXT:

Report: Shedeur Sanders' House Broken Into