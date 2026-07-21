Analyst Says Browns Had A Missed Opportunity With Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders is still alive in the competition to become the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback this season, a development which didn’t seem very likely at all just three months ago. Despite that, some people believe it still isn’t good enough.

Many people hold the opinion that Sanders should have already been given the job, for any number of reasons. Some fans and analysts simply believe Deshaun Watson doesn’t deserve the opportunity, based on his very disappointing tenure with the Browns since 2022.

Others think that using Sanders as the starter is the best thing for the organization’s long-term future. They can determine his potential as a franchise QB once and for all, and if he can’t reach that standard, they can move on and start from scratch in the 2027 NFL Draft.

With all of this in mind, analyst Tony Rizzo said the Browns missed an ideal opportunity with Sanders, as they could have used training camp to fully evaluate him.

“I just thought, for this year, we should’ve given this kid the reps. Make him earn it, but give him the job last week, and then use this whole training camp to build around him and see what he can really do. I’m surprised they’re trying to get something out of Watson, but I understand coach needs to win. It’s his first year. I just think that was the one thing you needed to find out this year is whether or not Sanders can play,” Rizzo said.

Should the Browns have given Shedeur all the reps in the spring and built around him in camp? Rizz says yes… pic.twitter.com/rOdPaed1jj — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 20, 2026

Because nothing with Sanders can be fully taken at face value, there may be other things going on behind the scenes. It’s unlikely, but possible, that head coach Todd Monken has not named Sanders the starter yet because he wants to keep the sometimes easily distracted 24-year-old completely focused and fully engaged without the job already his.

The reverse could also be true, as Monken might have extended the competition to make sure that Watson doesn’t let up in his pursuit of the job, coming off of shoulder and Achilles injuries that have limited him to seven NFL games since November 2023. Competition is said to bring out the best in true professionals, and Monken may be trying to extend this process as long as necessary.

He will have to make a decision sooner rather than later, as he would not want to put his QB1 at risk in more preseason games than is necessary. It also would allow a rebuilt offensive line to have the most time to build the necessary chemistry with the starting quarterback.

Of course, if, as Rizzo suggests, Monken had already named Sanders the starter, most of these problems would already be in the rearview mirror.

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Analyst Warns Todd Monken's Biggest Test Is Still Coming