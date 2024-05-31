Ken Dorsey Details Growth From Browns Veteran QB

Installing a new offensive scheme creates growing pains.

For Ken Dorsey, his task has been made more difficult as he installs a new offense without one of its stars – quarterback Deshaun Watson – available to take the majority of the first-team reps this offseason.

In his place, veteran Jameis Winston has emerged as an athlete willing to accept feedback and make changes in his game.

Analyst Scott Petrak shared a video of Dorsey explaining the growth process Winston is undergoing as the quarterback is taking the majority of first-team snaps while Watson continues his recovery process.

“The most encouraging thing is if we make a mistake, and we go into a room and correct it, you see that being corrected the next,” Dorsey said.

#Browns OC Ken Dorsey on QB Jameis Winston pic.twitter.com/d33JdBeKGG — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) May 30, 2024

Dorsey praised Winston as an athlete open to Dorsey’s coaching method and style.

In turn, Winston’s game has evolved to fit this offense, Dorsey said.

Dorsey also praised Winston’s leadership as the 30-year-old is now the veteran quarterback in the room.

Winston is taking his words in the quarterback room and turning them into action on the field, Dorsey concluded.

For the past two seasons, Dorsey was the play caller for the Bills as he guided Buffalo to back-to-back top-four finishes in total offensive yards per game.

Winston – the former No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft – played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for five years after being drafted by the team.

The 6-foot-4 quarterback played for the New Orleans Saints for the past four years.

