Analyst Reveals Browns’ Response To Potential Lawsuit Surrounding New Stadium

Last week, the Browns’ ownership group – Haslam Sports Group – announced its intentions to move forward with building the proposed domed stadium in Brook Park and abandoning their existing home in downtown Cleveland.

The ripple effects were felt around the area, and the city’s response to the announcement could lead to a lawsuit from the government entity.

The Signal reported on Tuesday that Cleveland will attempt to use the “Art Modell Law” that gives government bodies the ability to keep teams from departing their city if the sports franchise uses taxpayer-funded stadiums.

With potential litigation still weeks away, analyst Daryl Ruiter revealed on X the Haslam Sports Group’s response toward the possible legal action.

“Despite potential political courtroom posturing, I’m told the Browns plan to close on the purchase option agreement for the 176 acres of land in Brook Park for the proposed dome + development by the end of the year,” Ruiter reported.

The Browns ownership group paid $20 million for the purchase option of the land, Ruiter noted.

A debate about where the Browns would play their future home games has been brewing for more than a year as the NFL franchise had a dual-track pathway toward enhancing their future facility.

Originally, the team courted the city to solicit funds for a renovation of the existing field – now known as Huntington Bank Field – in addition to state and local funding options for building a domed facility in nearby Brook Park.

The city of Cleveland offered the Browns a $461 million renovation plan to keep the team playing at the downtown facility earlier this year.

