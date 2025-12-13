Browns Nation

Saturday, December 13, 2025
Peter Schrager Casts Doubt About Shedeur Sanders’ Future With Browns

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

 

According to some fans of the Cleveland Browns, Shedeur Sanders is the future of the franchise and has shown that he has a very high ceiling during his first three starts. To others, he has too many flaws and isn’t mature enough to be the team’s starting quarterback.

Speaking on ESPN, Peter Schrager warned fans to temper their expectations because he said he hasn’t heard anything to confirm the Browns view Sanders as the future face of their team.

“I have had no indication from anyone in Cleveland or publicly from the Cleveland front office or the coaching staff that they believe Shedeur is the guy,” Schrager said.

So instead of gaining clarity after his growth through the last three games, Sanders is still facing big questions about what comes next for him. However, Schrager made it clear that this isn’t a bad situation for the young quarterback.

Even if the Browns decide that they don’t want Sanders to be their starting quarterback next season, he will still have options. In fact, Schrager believes that his trade value will be sky-high, especially with his salary.

In a sense, this season could be an audition for Sanders, either to stay with the Browns long-term or find a different home in the league to continue his career.

Over the final four games of the season, Sanders will attempt to show that he can be the future of the franchise. The Browns will then have to decide if they keep Sanders, trade him, or pursue a different quarterback in the draft.

No matter what happens, Schrager believes that Sanders still has a chance for a bright and promising career in the NFL.

