Saturday, December 13, 2025
Shedeur Sanders’ Playing Style Draws Major Criticism From Todd McShay

Brandon Marcus
By
Shedeur Sanders’ Playing Style Draws Major Criticism From Todd McShay
(Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire)

 

Shedeur Sanders will be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns for the rest of the season, but that doesn’t guarantee that he will have the same job when next season begins. In fact, there is still a lot of speculation about what is next for Sanders and his relationship with the team.

Speaking on The Triple Option, Todd McShay talked about Sanders, his future, and what he needs to improve as he moves further in his NFL career.

McShay noted that Sanders has some “maturing” to do and said that it’s all about “learning to play within the scheme,” and preventing “drifting and sliding out of the pocket.”

He added that Sanders has a habit of playing a “hero brand” of football where “every play has to be a home run.”

He continued, saying that Sanders has the same “bad tendencies Caleb Williams had,” but doesn’t have the “arm and the mobility” that Williams possessed.

Those are fairly harsh claims against Sanders, but they are also noteworthy areas of his game that he can improve. And to be fair, McShay isn’t the first person to say this.

It’s not a shock that Sanders still has to mature, considering he is a rookie quarterback who has only started three times during his career. He certainly has room to develop and grow.

The good news for the Browns is that Sanders has showcased growth over the last few weeks, which suggests he will keep improving throughout the rest of the season and beyond.

Yes, he needs to mature, but he is proving that he can do that.

