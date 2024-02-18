PFF Names Browns A Potential Destination For Vikings WR

The Cleveland Browns came up a few rounds short of a Super Bowl berth in 2023.

They are now sizing up free agents and potential 2024 draft picks to get even further in 2024.

One of the positions the team will address this offseason is wide receiver.

Currently, the organization has the likes of Amari Cooper, David Bell, Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, and Marquise Goodwin.

A number of the pass-catchers, including Goodwin, are free agents, meaning the Browns will need to re-stock.

Among the receiver free agents available, PFF believes that current Minnesota Viking K.J. Osborn would fit well in Cleveland (via PFF on Twitter).

Michael Pittman Jr ➡️ ??? Potential landing spots for the top free agent QBs and WRs:https://t.co/8gQbEw1nvF — PFF (@PFF) February 17, 2024

Osborn has been a Viking since getting drafted by the club in the fifth round of the 2020 draft.

The 5-foot-11, 203-pound receiver has been overshadowed by higher-profile teammates such as Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and Jordan Addison.

However, he has done well, pulling in 158 receptions, 1,845 yards, and 15 touchdowns during his career.

Osborn accomplished those numbers in three years of work after getting very little playing time as a rookie.

With Jefferson occupying the outside receiver position, Osborn has mainly played in the slot, though he did see some work on the outside in 2023.

Should he come to Cleveland, Osborn would be a good depth piece in the receiver room.

It’s doubtful he would be a regular starter, but the team can supplement Osborn’s signing with another number-one receiver in free agency or the draft.

Osborn has great experience playing with some of the best receivers in the NFL, and he can use that experience to help the Browns win football games.