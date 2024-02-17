Analyst Suggests Former Rival For Browns Backup QB

Thanks to the success he had this year as a backup, there’s a good chance that Joe Flacco won’t be rejoining the Cleveland Browns next year.

Instead, he’ll likely seek out a job as a starter, preferably for a team that’s a quarterback away from being a playoff contender.

As such, the hunt is on for another suitable backup who can step in if Deshaun Watson has another injury-riddled season next year.

One of the more recent suggestions comes to us courtesy of Browns insider Tony Grossi (via ESPN Cleveland on Twitter.)

Trubisky is a hometown boy out of Mentor, Ohio, although he played his college ball at the University of North Carolina.

He was drafted in 2017 by the Chicago Bears as the number two overall pick, and he spent the first four years of his career with the Bears.

From there, Trubisky spent one year in Buffalo as Josh Allen’s backup before heading to Pittsburgh for two years, again as a backup.

Trubisky saw a decent amount of playing time with the Steelers, as he played in 12 games total in his two years with Pittsburgh.

As a backup, Trubisky threw eight touchdowns and ten interceptions in what was mostly a forgettable tenure with the Steelers.

He was released less than a week ago, and despite Grossi’s advocacy, the Browns have not yet expressed any interest in adding Trubisky to their roster.

Currently, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and PJ Walker are serving as backup quarterbacks for the Browns, but thanks to mediocre performances from both players last year, expect Cleveland to add another QB in the coming days.