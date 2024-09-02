Browns Nation

Monday, September 2, 2024
PFF Names Browns Player To All-Rookie List

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Defensive tackle Jowon Briggs #53 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sideline during an NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
(Photo by Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

 

For three consecutive years, the Cleveland Browns surrendered their first-round draft picks to acquire Deshaun Watson.

That means the Browns bet on themselves to find late-round gems that the team could develop into meaningful pieces, a mostly successful bet thus far.

Over the past two drafts, the Browns have selected Martin “M.J.” Emerson, Jerome Ford, and Dawand Jones – all players who will start this season – with third-round or later draft picks.

The team may soon be able to add a defensive rookie to that list.

PFF named their all-rookie preseason team, and one of the four Browns defenders taken in this year’s draft has made the list.

Cleveland practice squad member Jowon Briggs – one of the team’s seventh-round selections this year – was recognized as one of two defensive tackles on PFF’s list.

Briggs was the only Browns player selected for this list, joining Minnesota Taki Taimani – who was an undrafted free agent pickup for the Vikings – as the other defensive tackle on the all-rookie defensive squad.

Cleveland kept Briggs until the team trimmed their roster to 53 athletes last week, but the Browns immediately re-signed him to their practice squad.

Briggs – a Cincinnati, Ohio native – started college at the University of Virginia before transferring home to play for the Bearcats from 2021 until 2023.

Myles Harden – the other seventh-round selection in this year’s draft – made the team’s roster as one of five rookies to make Cleveland’s initial 53-man squad.

The Browns also drafted defensive tackle Mike Hall and linebacker Nathaniel Watson in the second and sixth rounds, respectively.

Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation