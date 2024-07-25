PFF Names Browns Player With The Most To Gain In Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns are looking to build off last season’s success.

The only way to do so will be to make it even further in the playoffs.

And while everybody in the league knows that their defense is a force to be reckoned with, their offense has some catching up to do.

Hopefully, Deshaun Watson will stay healthy and be as good as he was in his final game last season.

Ken Dorsey has found success with similar quarterbacks, and he’s going to have some new faces to employ.

Amari Cooper is expected to be back, and a second year on the team could help Cedric Tillman and Elijah Moore carve up bigger roles, all while Jerry Jeudy also handles some of the bulk of the passing game.

However, Jamari Thrash, another newcomer, might also be in for a big role, at least according to PFF.

PFF pointed out that even though the fifth-rounder struggled with drops in college, he was quite impressive in rookie minicamp.

And with his upside and some potential snaps for the third wide receiver position up for grabs, he could be a sneaky candidate to be in that mix.

The Browns are more likely to throw the football early and often under Ken Dorsey, which makes sense given that Watson’s arm talent was one of his most notable traits when he entered the league.

Hopefully, whoever gets the nod will make the most of the opportunity and will step up to give this team the push it needs to get over the hump.

