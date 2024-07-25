Amari Cooper Earns Spot On NFL’s Top 100 Players For 2024

Just when Browns fans thought they may finish out the week without hearing Cleveland wide receiver Amari Cooper’s name again, the NFL had a decidedly different idea in mind.

At least in this context, the discussions involving Amari Cooper are in a positive light.

The NFL’s Twitter account shared their top 100 players of 2024, naming Cooper as the No. 70 player for the upcoming season.

The next 10 on the #NFLTop100 70. Amari Cooper pic.twitter.com/MhSk3qM7rW — NFL (@NFL) July 25, 2024

Cooper earned the ranking after finishing the 2023 season with a career-best 1,250 receiving yards on 72 catches with five of those catches winding up in the endzone.

It’s the second consecutive season Cooper has finished with over 1,000 receiving yards for the Browns and his sixth overall season recording more than 1,000 yards in a year.

Previously, Cooper had been in the news as the wide receiver staged a holdout during his team’s mandatory minicamp last month.

The wide receiver sought a pay increase after several organizations offered players at his position significantly increased salaries over the past year.

Minnesota and star wide receiver Justin Jefferson reset the market for receivers with a four-year, $140 million contract that included $100 million in guaranteed compensation.

Just before the training camp kicked off, Cooper and the Browns agreed to a restructured one-year deal that included $20 million in guaranteed salary and $5 million in incentives for five-time Pro Bowl athlete.

Prior to signing the deal, the organization appeared in a stalemate for the wide receiver’s services as Cooper – who turned 30 years old in June – was reportedly seeking a multiyear extension with the Browns this offseason.

For his career, Cooper has caught 667 passes for 9,486 yards and 60 touchdowns.

