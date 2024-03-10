Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / PFF Names Denzel Ward a Top-10 CB From Last Season

PFF Names Denzel Ward a Top-10 CB From Last Season

By

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward
Denzel Ward (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry rebuilt the team’s defensive line in 2023 to match the plans of his defensive coordinator.

But getting pressure from the front four also made the Browns’ linebackers and secondary more effective.

One Cleveland player from each level of the team’s defense was invited to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, including cornerback Denzel Ward.

Ward’s stellar performance during the season prompted PFF to name him a top-10 corner for 2023 (via PFF on Twitter).

PFF credited Ward with nine pass breakups to go with a pair of interceptions last season.

The analytical organization says only 51.5 percent of passes thrown at Ward were completed.

Ward also forced a fumble and was credited with one TFL among his 34 tackles.

None of those stats are career highs, indicating the reluctance of quarterbacks to throw his way.

In their annual Top 101 Players list, PFF had Ward as the NFL’s 85th-best overall player in 2023.

Fellow Pro Bowlers Myles Garrett (No. 1) and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (No. 96) joined Ward in the PFF Top 101.

Neither of his fellow cornerbacks received kudos for their efforts.

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are the only team with a pair of cornerbacks in the top 10.

But the trio of Ward, Greg Newsome II, and Cameron Mitchell is getting some press as one of the NFL’s best cornerback groups.

That has made Newsome the subject of trade rumors as Cleveland weighs whether to exercise his fifth-year option this offseason.

Ward missed several games due to injury in 2023, as did Mitchell.

Berry has denied Newsome is available for trade, possibly with Ward’s and Mitchell’s injury histories in mind.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Maurice Hurst

Next Gen Stats Details Browns' Biggest Needs In Free Agency

25 mins ago

Former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Chris Hubbard

Chris Hubbard Opens Up On Exit From The Browns

1 hour ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Analyst Says Jerry Jeudy Trade Puts Pressure On 1 Browns Player

1 hour ago

Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins

Analyst Says Browns Have Clear Mission On Monday

1 hour ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Has Clear Message For Jerry Jeudy Trade

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy Has 3 Word Reaction To Browns Trade

2 hours ago

Minnesota Vikings pass rusher Danielle Hunter

Analyst Thinks Browns Will Make A Splash For Top Defender

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Insider Highlights How Browns Have Built Stacked WR Room

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Browns Reportedly Trading For Star WR

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Notes Browns Could Sign 2 Top Defenders This Offseason

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Former Player Explains How Browns Can Help Deshaun Watson

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Browns Not Awarded Special Type Of Draft Pick In 2024

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Earns Major PFF Honor For 2023 Season

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Says Browns Could Trade Notable Defender

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

NFC Team Reportedly Showing Trade Interest In Greg Newsome

2 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers WR Mike Williams

Analyst Has Clear Message About Potential Mike Williams Trade

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Former Super Bowl Champion Has Honest Prediction About Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Notable TV Host Says 1 Browns Player Won't Want Joe Flacco Back in 2024

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Sends Clear Message About Browns Re-signing Joe Flacco

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Browns Analyst Names Best Tag-Team Partner For Myles Garrett In Free Agency

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Praises AFC East Coach Over Use Of Motion

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Insider Names 4 Potential WR Candidates For Browns

4 days ago

A #16 decal on the back of the Kansas City Chiefs helmet pays tribute to Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, who died this week at the age of 87. The Green Bay Packers play the Kansas City Chiefs in the third preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium on August 25, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Analyst Says Browns Should Inquire About Star Chiefs Defender

4 days ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Links Elite Defender To The Browns

4 days ago

Next Gen Stats Details Browns' Biggest Needs In Free Agency

No more pages to load