PFF Names Denzel Ward a Top-10 CB From Last Season

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry rebuilt the team’s defensive line in 2023 to match the plans of his defensive coordinator.

But getting pressure from the front four also made the Browns’ linebackers and secondary more effective.

One Cleveland player from each level of the team’s defense was invited to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, including cornerback Denzel Ward.

Ward’s stellar performance during the season prompted PFF to name him a top-10 corner for 2023 (via PFF on Twitter).

PFF credited Ward with nine pass breakups to go with a pair of interceptions last season.

The analytical organization says only 51.5 percent of passes thrown at Ward were completed.

Ward also forced a fumble and was credited with one TFL among his 34 tackles.

None of those stats are career highs, indicating the reluctance of quarterbacks to throw his way.

In their annual Top 101 Players list, PFF had Ward as the NFL’s 85th-best overall player in 2023.

Fellow Pro Bowlers Myles Garrett (No. 1) and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (No. 96) joined Ward in the PFF Top 101.

Neither of his fellow cornerbacks received kudos for their efforts.

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are the only team with a pair of cornerbacks in the top 10.

But the trio of Ward, Greg Newsome II, and Cameron Mitchell is getting some press as one of the NFL’s best cornerback groups.

That has made Newsome the subject of trade rumors as Cleveland weighs whether to exercise his fifth-year option this offseason.

Ward missed several games due to injury in 2023, as did Mitchell.

Berry has denied Newsome is available for trade, possibly with Ward’s and Mitchell’s injury histories in mind.