Next Gen Stats Details Browns’ Biggest Needs In Free Agency

By

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Maurice Hurst
Maurice Hurst (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

 

As the NFL’s new fiscal year approaches, free agency signing rumors pick up in volume and outrageousness.

So do analysts’ assessments of what positions the Cleveland Browns and every other team should prioritize.

Most of these assessments and rumors start to sound similar after a while, but Next Gen Stats recently put out a needs assessment that offers a unique opinion about one player group in Cleveland.

In the opinion of the NGS staff, Cleveland needed a new wide receiver and some new defensive tackles.

This is consistent across many analysts’ suggestions, with most written before the Jerry Jeudy announcement.

But Next Gen’s third position of need is offensive tackle, specifically, the right offensive tackle.

According to their analysis, Cleveland’s QBs felt pressure from the right side faster than all but two other teams.

Cleveland lost Jack Conklin in the opening game and then were forced to turn to rookie Dawand Jones and James Hudson.

Conklin is not only expected to return, but he has a big dead cap hit that will keep him with the Browns in 2024, and the Browns are very high on Dawand Jones after an excellent rookie campaign.

With Jedrick Wills’ recent contract restructure, Browns GM Andrew Berry seems to be committed to his left tackle, as well.

Three of Cleveland’s five defensive tackles are also set to hit free agency Wednesday.

Dalvin Tomlinson and Siaki Ika will need some reinforcements if Maurice Hurst, Shelby Harris, and Jordan Elliott all leave this offseason.

The Browns trading for Jeudy also eliminates some urgency, but it should not rule out additional attention to the wide receiver room.

Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

