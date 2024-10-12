PFF Ranks 2 Browns Players Among Top 50 Free Agents For 2025

Cleveland still has plenty of work to do in the 2024 NFL campaign, but some fans – and analysts – are already looking ahead to the 2025 offseason.

With the Browns struggling amid a 1-4 start, the Browns have multiple players who are not signed beyond this season and would need a new contract to stay beyond this year.

Two of those players – wide receiver Amari Cooper and running back Nick Chubb – would be among the most sought-after athletes available during the 2025 offseason.

PFF currently ranks those players among their top 50 athletes set to hit the free agency market after the year.

Cooper is ranked seventh on the list by PFF in its article, calling him an “attractive option” for NFL teams looking for wide receiver depth.

“Even at 30 years old, Cooper will still be an attractive option for teams looking to improve at wide receiver, having earned a PFF receiving grade above 70.0 in every full season he has been in the league,” the article reported, adding, “He has struggled with drops in 2024, though, dropping 20.0% of the catchable passes thrown his way.”

Chubb was ranked at No. 23 on the list, surmising that his return this season could influence those rankings.

“How Chubb returns from injury and finishes the 2024 season for the Browns will play a big role in how high he climbs this list,” the article explained, noting, “He won’t be 30 when free agency opens in 2025, and he has earned a PFF grade above 80.0 every season he has been in the league.”

Currently, PFF ranks safety Jevon Holland of the Miami Dolphins as the No. 1 free agent in 2025, adding Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith as the No. 2 and No. 3 prospects, respectively.

