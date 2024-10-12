Joe Haden Has A Message For Browns Fans Ahead Of Eagles Game

Super Bowl aspirations have been replaced with uncertainty and frustration in Cleveland this season for the Browns.

Cleveland entered the year with multiple offensive and defensive stars returning from their 2023 NFL playoff team, and even more players who were injured during the previous campaign were expected to become big contributors at some point this year.

That hasn’t mattered yet as the Browns have slumped to a 1-4 start to the 2024 NFL campaign behind a middling defense and an unimpressive offensive.

Former Cleveland Browns great Joe Haden wants the team and its fans to put that behind them as the AFC North franchise ventures to the city of Brotherly Love to face the Philadelphia Eagles.

Haden shared a message on YouTube before the Week 6 contest, urging the team to show up in Philadelphia ready to defeat the Eagles.

“I think it’s time for the Browns to start having a blast,” Haden said, adding, “How ’bout we beat Philly?”

His message of urgency surrounded the Browns’ playoff chances if the team would drop to 1-5 by losing to the Eagles on Sunday.

Haden said that the Browns have both the talent and the ability to defeat the Eagles, telling the current athletes to “ball out” against Philadelphia this weekend.

The former defensive back also pointed to Myles Garrett, asking him to “show them” why he was the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year after his stellar performance last season.

Haden also called upon the offense to produce as the team has yet to eclipse the 18-point mark in 2024.

