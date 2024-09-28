PFF Reveals 3 Major Needs For Browns Through Week 3

The Cleveland Browns have a Week 4 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders and will have to overcome some tough injuries to get back to .500 and keep pace in the AFC North.

There have been many areas to point to for the Browns’ slow start, but PFF recently pointed out three major needs the team has through Week 3.

PFF released a list of updated needs for all 32 teams well ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, and it shows the Browns need a quarterback, an offensive tackle and a running back, which can’t be a surprise to anybody who has watched them play this season.

Do the Browns need a QB? Updated draft needs for all 32 teams ⬇️https://t.co/vf2Wx5Ij3Z — PFF (@PFF) September 28, 2024

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is in the thick of his huge fully guaranteed contract and has been abysmal so far this season, but he also hasn’t been helped by the fact that offensive tackles Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin have been out with injuries, leading to him getting sacked a league-leading 16 times so far.

The running game has also been among the worst in the league, primarily due to Nick Chubb still working his way back from the devastating knee injury he suffered early last season.

However, Jerome Ford is averaging 5.0 yards per carry and has done a solid job in his place.

Chubb will turn 29 in December, so it’s entirely possible his heir apparent is in the 2025 draft.

Watson’s contract will make it nearly impossible to move on from him if he continues to struggle, but this is a forecast based on team needs, and the Browns have no bigger need at the moment than better play at quarterback.

NEXT:

Browns Release Final Practice Participation Report Of The Week