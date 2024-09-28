Browns Release Final Practice Participation Report Of The Week

The Cleveland Browns are looking to get back to .500 on Sunday when they head to the West Coast to take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, who will also be looking to get back to .500 as both teams try to overcome some tough injury losses to get to 2-2 and keep pace in the AFC.

The Browns will be without some key players on Sunday, but they still have to find a way to win and recently released their final practice report of the week that shows who they’ll have ready to go in Sin City.

Cleveland shared its practice report on X that showed starting tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills as out for Sunday, as well as tight end David Njoku and Pierre Strong.

our final practice participation report of the week pic.twitter.com/pe3ILy8pei — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 28, 2024

Linebacker Jordan Hicks is questionable after logging a limited practice on Friday, while Dawand Jones and James Hudson III also logged limited practices all week, likely to keep them fresh and ready to go on Sunday knowing Conklin and Wills would be out.

Everyone else seems good to go, including Myles Garrett and Joel Bitonio who both nursed injuries lately.

The Raiders will be without their two biggest stars on Sunday as Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby are both listed as out.

Even though Adams and Crosby are out and the Raiders just got blown out by the Panthers, Cleveland has to be careful since this has all the makings of a trap game given head coach Antonio Pierce’s comments this week about his players making “business decisions” that will no longer be tolerated.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Browns Will Have A Tough Challenge On Sunday