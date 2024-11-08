PFF Reveals Browns’ Highest-Graded Player This Season

With the Cleveland Browns sitting at 2-7, it’s hard to get excited about much, though there have been a few bright spots on both sides of the ball this season that should give fans hope over the rest of this year and beyond even though the playoffs are likely out of reach.

Pro Football Focus recently shared a midseason report that highlighted every team’s best player and biggest surprise of the 2024 NFL season, and Cleveland’s best player has been anything but a surprise.

PFF graded star defensive end Myles Garrett as a 91.3 and said, “Garrett’s unstoppable streak is in force yet again in 2024. The former first overall pick ranks second in pass-rushing grade (92.7), and his 41 pressures are also top-10 among all defenders.”

Cleveland’s biggest surprise has been fellow edge rusher Isaiah McGuire, who PFF also raved about, saying, “The Browns have disappointed on defense as a collective unit, but the team’s pass rush has generated pressure at a high level in the last few weeks.”

“Much of that is because of the emergence of McGuire, who has totaled 12 pressures on only 83 pass-rushing snaps,” the article continued, adding, “McGuire has also been a force against the run, posting an 89.9 run defense grade with five stops.”

Garrett has been a monster despite playing through multiple injuries, and the team completely shut down any and all trade rumors surrounding him leading up to the trade deadline.

Even though the season hasn’t gone according to plan, Garrett has been a monster and should continue to be one for this franchise for a long time.

