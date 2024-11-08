Josh Cribbs Reveals Why Jameis Winston Could Continue To Struggle

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston restored a lot of faith in the fanbase when he lit up the Baltimore Ravens for 334 yards and three touchdowns just a few weeks ago to help his team end a five-game losing streak.

Last week, however, the Browns offense once again came crashing down to Earth with his three-interception performance in the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The loss seemed to sap much of the remaining hope surrounding this team, and former Browns legend Josh Cribbs recently revealed why Winston could continue to struggle in this offense.

In a recent episode of “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs,” for former player said, “I think he’s missing elite wide receivers” and believes that is a big reason why he could continue to struggle in this offense.

Cribbs said that many times Winston is trying to throw his receivers open, but they are not “being friendly with the quarterback” and attacking the football instead of waiting for it to come to them.

It was always going to be a tough task for this WR corps to succeed without Amari Cooper after he was traded to the Buffalo Bills weeks ago, but Winston has developed a nice early chemistry with Cedric Tillman, who has blossomed in Cooper’s absence.

Elijah Moore and Jerry Jeudy have seen plenty of targets from Winston as well, so the hope is that this unit simply needs more reps with its new quarterback.

This offense is at least airing it out now with Winston under center instead of Deshaun Watson, so there will be plenty of opportunities for these receivers to make their mark.

