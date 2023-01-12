Browns Nation

PFF Reveals The 2022 Highest Graded Browns Defensive Players

By

Myles Garrett #95 and Sione Takitaki #44 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a defensive play during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Despite a disappointing season that resulted in the team’s defensive coordinator Joe Woods getting fired, the Cleveland Browns‘ defense did have some great individual performances.

Those players are reflected in the Pro Football Focus end-of-season grades.

The highest-graded Browns defensive players include two free agents, one rookie, and two veterans.

 

Browns DEs Top The List

Two defensive ends top the list.

They are Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, who seemed to create a good partnership until Clowney aired his grievances in Week 18 which caused him to be scratched from the roster.

Garrett is consistent and continues to be excellent each season.

In fact, this is his second consecutive season being the NFL’s top-ranked DE, according to PFF.

His prospects could only get brighter and better with a new DC at the helm in 2023.

 

The Rook Is Third And Ahead Of Last Year’s Top Draft Pick

Martin Emerson Jr. turned in an outstanding rookie season as noted by PFF.

He continued to improve during the season so fans are eager to see what his sophomore season will look like.

Emerson finished ahead of last season’s first-round pick., Greg Newsome, who finished fourth.

 

Last But Not Least Is A Fan Favorite

Sione Takitaki finished fifth and was a cornerstone for this defense that continued to lose linebacker after linebacker to season-ending injuries.

Takitaki has already expressed an interest in returning to the Browns in 2023 and is indicating that his ACL injury is progressing well.

If the new defensive coordinator ends up being Brian Flores or Jerod Mayo, it will be interesting to see how the linebacker position evolves since both have a background in coaching the position and in Mayo’s case playing linebacker.

 

 

 

