Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Is A New Stadium In The Browns’ Future?

Is A New Stadium In The Browns’ Future?

By

First Energy Stadium

 

The Cleveland Browns could have a new home address in a few years.

Cleveland’s mayor Justin Bibb seems open to the possibility as the lease on FirstEnergy Stadium is set to expire in 2028.

The Browns have played at FirstEnergy Stadium since returning to the NFL in 1999, and they have never left that geographical footprint since their inception.

It was originally called Cleveland Municipal Stadium in 1931 and then became Cleveland Stadium.

It was demolished in 1996 allowing for the construction of FirstEnergy Stadium in the same location.

Many agree that FirstEnergy Stadium is not aging well.

 

What Bibb Said

On January 10, Bibb sat for an interview on a wide range of subjects with WKYC Cleveland.

When the topic of the stadium came up, Bibb discussed viewing the lakefront area “as an asset for the entire region”.

Would city funds be appropriated for a new stadium deal?

Bibb was noncommital on that question.

 

Could It Be A Dome?

A dome or retractable roof stadium is a more attractive option to attract year-round events.

Browns fans have mixed feelings about a dome believing it takes some of the character out of the game and lends an arena football vibe.

It is worth noting that the Buffalo Bills are putting a “canopy roof” on their new stadium which is set to open in 2026.

The Jacksonville Jaguars recently announced that they are planning to add a roof in their redesign of TIA Stadium with the principal purpose of shading spectators from the Florida sun and heat.

Dealing with temperature extremes for the comfort of spectators is a priority in other cities.

How will that impact Cleveland’s decision-making on the Browns’ future home?

 

 

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/11/23)

2 hours ago

Browns Uniforms

2 Defensive Coordinators Who Should Be The Browns' Top Choices

16 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/10/23)

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Browns Request Permission To Interview Two More DC Candidates

2 days ago

New York Giants v Miami Dolphins

Browns Seek Permission From Steelers To Interview Brian Flores For DC

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Titans Ask For Permission To Interview Browns Assistant GM

2 days ago

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

Browns Request Permission To Interview Jerod Mayo For DC

2 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Who Are The Top Candidates To Be Next Browns DC?

2 days ago

Browns helmet

Report: Browns Have Fired DC Joe Woods

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/9/23)

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

3 Things We Learned In Browns' Loss To Steelers

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

What Changes Could Be Coming To The Browns?

3 days ago

Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers scores a two point conversion during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Studs And Duds From The Browns' Loss To Steelers

3 days ago

Bernie Kosar

Browns Inform Bernie Kosar His Services Are No Longer Needed

3 days ago

New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns

Browns Vs. Steelers: What's At Stake Today

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/8/23)

3 days ago

Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints

Cameron Jordan Takes Shot At Browns In Response To Free Agency Question

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Score Predictions

4 days ago

browns helmet

Jadeveon Clowney Ruled Out: Sam Kamara Elevated From Practice Squad

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis finds an opening during the Browns 24-23 win over the Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/7/23)

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 7, 2021, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio

Jadeveon Clowney's Agent Issues Statement About Cleveland.com Interview

5 days ago

browns helmets

Is DC Joe Woods Done After Sunday?

5 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jacoby Brissett Earns Browns "Good Guy" Award

5 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/6/23)

5 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/11/23)

No more pages to load