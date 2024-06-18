Phil Dawson Earns Browns’ Highest Honor

For years, Cleveland Browns fans have shown their appreciation for long-time placekicker Phil Dawson.

The 5-foot-11 kicker started his NFL career during the Browns’ rebirth in 1999, playing more than 200 games in a Cleveland uniform over a 20-year NFL career.

Now, the Pro Bowl kicker was selected for the highest honor Cleveland bestows on former players.

The Browns’ official Twitter account shared the news that Dawson was selected as the 2024 Browns Legends inductee.

A model of consistency, dependability and authenticity, a face of our franchise for 14 years and one of the most reliable kickers in the history of the game. Congrats @phil_dawson_4, our 2024 Browns Legends inductee! 🙌 📰» https://t.co/8pIkxpwqxG pic.twitter.com/tVqdXIOdDB — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 18, 2024

The post praised Dawson as a “model of consistency, dependability and authenticity” after he was “a face of our franchise for 14 years.”

Dawson will be honored during a halftime ceremony in Week 3 as the Browns host the Giants on Sunday, September 22 inside Cleveland Browns Stadium.

In a press release, the kicker acknowledged the magnitude of the honor.

“It’s as impactful of recognition as I’ve ever received and it just kind of blows me away, to be honest,” Dawson said.

The Browns also shared a one-minute montage of Dawson’s career highlights shortly after announcing his Browns Legends induction, showcasing some of the kicker’s finest moments in a Browns uniform.

It was never in question, but is now official. Phil Dawson: Browns Legend pic.twitter.com/NeLxV73J93 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 18, 2024

For 14 seasons, the Browns relied on kicker Phil Dawson to handle their placekicking duties.

Dawson played in 215 games for Cleveland, completing 84 percent of his field goals and 97 percent of his extra points.

The kicker joined the San Francisco 49ers for four seasons after the 2012 season, and Dawson finished out his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals in 2017 and 2018.

Dawson was 43 when he retired from the NFL after scoring 1,854 points with field goals and extra points.

NEXT:

Andrew Berry Identifies 1 Moment Browns Are Looking Forward To This Season