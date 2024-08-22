Pierre Strong Released From Hospital Following Rib Injury

The Cleveland Browns have multiple decisions to make over the next week as the team will trim down their roster to 53 players in preparation for the 2024 regular season.

One area where the team currently has few healthy players on the roster is the running back position, a group that started with six players before the training camp kicked off now has dwindled to four.

Cleveland’s front office held its breath during the team’s final training camp practice as that number nearly dropped to three.

During a drill where the running backs sprinted through hanging tackling dummies, Strong suffered a rib injury and was transported to the local hospital for further evaluation.

Analyst Jeff Schudel shared the news on Twitter late Wednesday evening that Strong was released from the hospital with a minor injury: a rib contusion.

“Strong suffered only a rib contusion and has been released from University Hospital, where he was taken by ambulance after experiencing shortness of breath in practice Aug. 21,” Schudel wrote in the social media post.

Strong is among four healthy running backs vying for a spot on the Browns’ regular season roster.

The 5-foot-11 third-year athlete was initially among seven total running backs the Browns had on their 90-man roster.

Both running backs Jerome Ford and D’Onta Foreman are expected to make the initial 53-man roster while rookie Aidan Robbins is vying with Strong to become the third back to make the cut.

Cleveland also has Nick Chubb and Nyheim Hines on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, and their status for the 2024 regular season is not yet known.

