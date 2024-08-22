Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, August 22, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Pierre Strong Released From Hospital Following Rib Injury

Pierre Strong Released From Hospital Following Rib Injury

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns running back Pierre Strong
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have multiple decisions to make over the next week as the team will trim down their roster to 53 players in preparation for the 2024 regular season.

One area where the team currently has few healthy players on the roster is the running back position, a group that started with six players before the training camp kicked off now has dwindled to four.

Cleveland’s front office held its breath during the team’s final training camp practice as that number nearly dropped to three.

During a drill where the running backs sprinted through hanging tackling dummies, Strong suffered a rib injury and was transported to the local hospital for further evaluation.

Analyst Jeff Schudel shared the news on Twitter late Wednesday evening that Strong was released from the hospital with a minor injury: a rib contusion.

“Strong suffered only a rib contusion and has been released from University Hospital, where he was taken by ambulance after experiencing shortness of breath in practice Aug. 21,” Schudel wrote in the social media post.

Strong is among four healthy running backs vying for a spot on the Browns’ regular season roster.

The 5-foot-11 third-year athlete was initially among seven total running backs the Browns had on their 90-man roster.

Both running backs Jerome Ford and D’Onta Foreman are expected to make the initial 53-man roster while rookie Aidan Robbins is vying with Strong to become the third back to make the cut.

Cleveland also has Nick Chubb and Nyheim Hines on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, and their status for the 2024 regular season is not yet known.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals 1 Player Key To Deshaun Watson Playing Against Seahawks
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York

Browns Trade Kicker For Seventh-Round Pick

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Thoughts About Jerome Ford's Progress

6 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns intercepts a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals Denzel Ward's Health Status

6 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Insider Reveals 1 Player Key To Deshaun Watson Playing Against Seahawks

7 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tackle Jack Conklin (78) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 30, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Jack Conklin's Workout Reveals Potential Move On OL

7 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns WR Shares His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Analyst Reveals Browns 'Exploring The Possibility' Of Trading 1 QB

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Former Browns WR Signs With New Team

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 17: D'Onta Foreman #27 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates scoring a 1-yard touchdown during the first thalf of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

D'Onta Foreman Reveals His Thoughts On Role For Browns

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 17: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals Jerry Jeudy's Injury During OTAs

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmets

NFL Insider Reveals Browns Worked Out 6 Players

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmets hang in the Browns locker room at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Re-Sign 2 Former Athletes During Latest Roster Moves

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Brown Hanford Dixon makes their pick during round 2 of the 2015. The NFL Draft is being held at the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago, IL

Hanford Dixon Doesn't Hold Back His Thoughts About 'Crazy' Kickoff Rules

2 days ago

New York Giants quarterback Colt McCoy (12) warms up before the game against the New York Giants and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 29, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

Former Browns QB Announces Retirement

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Jedrick Willis

Insider Believes 1 Player Would Be 'Best Option' To Replace Jed Wills

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Decision On Deshaun Watson's Status For Seahawks

3 days ago

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 18: Joe Haden #23 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the first half against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 18, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York.

Joe Haden Doesn't Hold Back About Browns' Game Plan For Final Preseason Game

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line

Analyst Reveals Which Position Browns Will Shore Up With Preseason Signings

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Addresses 4 OL Statuses After Vikings Preseason Game

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Shares His Thoughts On Rookie WRs

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Gives Hilarious Answer During Back-To-School Event

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 17: Mike Hall Jr. #51 of the Cleveland Browns rushes the line of scrimmage during the first half of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals Mike Hall's Role Against The Vikings

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 17: Chris Williams #98 of the Cleveland Browns sacks Nick Mullens #12 of the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of a preseason game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Browns Players Who Excelled Against Vikings

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio

Adam Schefter Reveals Deshaun Watson Status For Browns' Season Opener

5 days ago

Browns Nation