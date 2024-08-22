Insider Reveals 1 Player Key To Deshaun Watson Playing Against Seahawks

Despite being cleared for contact during the beginning of training camp, the Browns have not yet asked Deshaun Watson to take the field in a preseason game.

Before multiple linemen – including players who were at the left tackle position last week – were injured against the Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski had suggested that Watson would play in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

Stefanski has backpedaled in recent days, leaving room to keep Watson out of the game this Saturday specifically due to the issues surrounding the offensive line.

After practice Wednesday – the Browns’ last training camp practice of the year – Cleveland insider Tony Grossi suggested that whether Watson plays Saturday or not could depend on the availability of one player.

The insider took to Twitter to share the message, suggesting that left tackle Germain Ifedi was “seemingly the key player for Deshaun Watson to see action in Seattle.”

One of the first players on practice fieid today was LT Germain Ifedi —seemingly the key player for Deshaun Watson to see action in Seattle. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) August 21, 2024

Grossi noted that Ifedi – who injured his hand against the Vikings last weekend – was on the practice field for the final training camp session, a good sign to suggest that Watson could see a limited number of reps in the Seattle preseason contest.

Watson has participated in a limited number of scrimmage snaps against another team as the Browns hosted the Vikings for joint practices last week.

The quarterback did not fully participate in the final training camp practice, a move Stefanski explained as resting his arm as Watson experienced general – and perhaps expected – soreness.

NEXT:

Jack Conklin's Workout Reveals Potential Move On OL