Podcast Host Praises Notable Factor In Browns Latest Victories

By

Cleveland Browns defender Shelby Harris
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns entered the season as a playoff-or-bust team, and some even labeled them as a dark horse candidate to make it all the way to the Super Bowl.

Analysts didn’t know what to make of them, with some predicting they would win the division and others thinking they would end up at the bottom of the standings again.

Fast forward to today, and even their biggest hater has to tip his hat to them.

Recently, Big Cat of Barstool Sports deemed them “the most resilient team in football,” praising them on his “Pardon My Take” podcast for the way they’ve managed to overcome adversity (via Pardon My Take on Twitter)

He talked about the countless injuries this team has had to overcome, playing with a fourth-string quarterback and a makeshift offensive line and still being 9-5.

Even if this team ends up making the playoffs or not, and even if they’re blown out of the field in the wild-card round, they’ve been such a great inspiration, and every single Browns team going forward should take a look at what these guys have done this season.

The way they haven’t allowed adversity to get the best of them and that “next-man-up” mentality has simply been admirable, and the kind of run that helps build and develop a winning culture for years to come.

No team has been more resilient than them, and while things haven’t been easy and definitely haven’t been pretty, they deserve all the praise in the world for what they’ve done thus far.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

