Potential Browns QB Target Could Go Earlier Than Expected In Draft

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly inching closer to taking either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, they still need to add a quarterback to the mix, which is why they will most likely try to get one further down in the draft.

Nevertheless, it seems like one of their potential options might not be available by the time they’re back on the clock.

According to Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Alabama QB Jalen Milroe just got an invitation to attend the draft.

Source: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe has accepted an invitation to attend the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) April 6, 2025

That might mean that he will be taken in the first round, so unless the Browns find a way to pull off a trade and get an additional first-round pick, he might not be there in the second round.

Milroe and the Browns are a logical fit.

He’s familiar with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who was also his offensive coordinator at Alabama.

However, as promising as he is as an athlete, he’s also very raw, and it’s hard to envision him being ready to be a starter right out of the gate.

If he’s not there by the time the Browns are back on the clock, they might have some serious trouble finding someone else.

Jaxson Dart has emerged as QB3 and will most likely be taken in the first round, so they could be left scrambling or taking someone like Will Howard or Tyler Shough instead.

Whatever the case, they can’t afford to leave the NFL Draft without a rookie quarterback, regardless of where and when they take him.

